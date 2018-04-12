Share:

rawalpindi-A stage play titled “Kashmir Ki Pukar” was arranged by Rawalpindi Arts Council to express solidarity with the innocent people of Kashmir on Monday.

The stage play written by Saleem Afandi and directed by Sapna Shah, was witnessed by a huge number of people including students of different educational institutions.

The caste of the play included Ehsan Qureshi, Waheed Minhas, Jhalak Ali, Liaqat Shah and others. The play was based on the atrocities by Indian forces.

Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) Director Waqar Ahmed addressed the audience. He said that Indian troops have been involved in the genocide of innocent and helpless Kashmiri’s since a long time. He said the international community and the United Nations (UN) have kept a criminal mum over the long standing Kashmir issue. He further said that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle no matter what atrocities they have to face as a result.