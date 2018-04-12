Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President Ch Shujaat Hussain's autobiography titled ‘Such to Yeh Hai’ is being launched here today (Tuesday). Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo will be the chief guest of the function who reached Lahore

Monday evening.

PML senior central leader Ch Parvez Elahi welcomed him at the airport. Prominent politicians, intellectuals, journalists, anchors and those personalities hailing from different walks of life will participate in the book launching ceremony which is scheduled to be held at the Avari Hotel at 11 a.m. and the guests have been invited on behalf of Elahi.