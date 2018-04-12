Share:

TOKYO:-A quake hit western Japan early Monday, leaving three people with minor injuries and damaging buildings and roads, local media reported. The shallow tremor was reported as magnitude 6.1 by the Japan Meteorological Agency, according to Kyodo news agency, although USGS gave its strength as 5.7. It rocked the west of the main island of Honshu, 96 kilometres (60 miles) north of Hiroshima. Three people sustained minor injuries while some 100 households lost water supplies and 50 households saw electricity cut, Kyodo reported, adding there was also damage to some buildings and roads.