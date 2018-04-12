Share:

GOLD COAST - 20-year-old Pakistan’s weightlifter M Nooh Dastagir Butt bagged bronze medal in the +105kg weight category in the ongoing XXI Gold Coast Commonwealth Games 2018 here on Monday.

It was the second bronze medal came in the weightlifting for Pakistan when in +105kg weight category, Nooh picked 173kg weight in snatch and despite he failed in two attempts when he went for 177kg twice he made a clean and jerk by recording an aggregated total of 395kg weight.

David Lityi of New Zealand claimed gold medal with 403kg weight by recording 166kg, 174kg in snatch and 220kg and 229kg in clean and jerk. Louiti Lui of Samoa with 175kg in snatch and 215kg, 215kg and 225kg in clean and jerk by giving a total of 400kg for the silver medal.

Nooh had the honor of winning silver medal in 2017 at Gold Coast, Australia with his 389kg weight while in Penang, Malaysia he got bronze medal in 2016 with his 369kg weight and in 2015 Pune, India he grabbed bronze medal with his weight 357kg.

His father, who won a bronze medal at the 1984 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Tabriz, is a four-time gold medalist at the South Asian Games (1981, 1987, 1989, 1991) and was national champion from 1981-1998. His younger brother Hanzala Dastgir Butt (PAK) finished fourth at the 2017 Asian Youth Championships in Kathmandu. His uncles Barber Butt and Ejaz Butt also represented Pakistan internationally.

Talking to APP, Nooh said that he wants to represent Pakistan in the forthcoming Tokyo Olympic Games 2020. “I wish to win back more medals and hopefully, I’m fully eager to do so. I also thanked my family, my coach and above all prayers of the whole Pakistani nation,” he added.

In the boxing event 52kg weight category, Syed M Asif of Pakistan moved to the round 16 before defeating Brain Agina of Kenya by 4-1 on points. It was very tough battle between Syed M Asif of Pakistan and Brain Agina of Kenya. Asif has good chance to win back another medal for Pakistan, if he made it to the round of quarterfinals in the same men’s 52kg weight of boxing event. Surprisingly, the most talented Ali Ahmad of Pakistan lost to Colum French of England in men’s 60kg weight category of round of 16 by 5-0 on points. England Colum French did not give much time to Ali Ahmad to settle down and thus marched into victory in the pre-quarters to move to the round of 16.

In the swimming event, Bisma Khan qualified the heat of 50m back strong by taking third position overall with her clock time 50m back stroke 31.43sec behind the leader Gemma Atherley with 30.91sec and Aaliyah Palestrini. Syed M Haseeb Tariq of Pakistan got 7th position with his poor time of 24.82 in the 50m free style.

New Zealand's comeback queen Joelle King wins squash gold. New Zealand’s Joelle King has capped off a remarkable comeback from a ruptured Achilles in August 2014 to become New Zealand's first Commonwealth Games individual squash gold medalist. King defeated English No 4 seed Sarah-Jane Perry 3-2 at Oxenford Studios.

The New Zealander returned to the top five in the world for the first time in four years this April having dropped as low as No 57 during her injury layoff. She was ranked number four heading into the Games. King claimed the first two games 16-14, 11-8 in a messy opening as both players battled early nerves and referee disputes. Perry was able to stay in the contest, winning the third game 11-6, despite having to take an injury timeout after crashing head first into the side wall at 8-5. It seemed to have little effect as she closed out the third and dug deep to win the fourth 13-11. But King was able to regain her composure in the decider, jumping out to a 5-0 lead. That proved decisive as she fought off one last Perry surge to win the game 11-8 and seal victory in 78 minutes.

It was King's sixth-straight win over the Englishwoman. King now turns her attention to women’s and mixed doubles where she can emulate Australia's Natalie Grinham, who swept all three gold medals at the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games.

It wasn't quite the perfect night for New Zealand, with Coll defeated by England’s James Willstrop 3-0 in the gold medal match. Malaysia's Nafizwan Adnan won bronze, defeating Joel Makin 3-2. In other squash news, Tesni Evans secured Wales' first women's Commonwealth Games squash medal, defeating two-time singles gold medalist Nicol David 3-1 in the bronze-medal match.