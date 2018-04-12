Share:



David Liti of New Zealand lifts on the way to winning his gold medal in the men's +105kg weightlifting final at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on April 9, 2018.



Lauititi Lui of Samoa lifts on the way to winning the silver medal in the men's +105kg weightlifting final at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games



Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt of Pakistan lifts on the way to his bronze medal in the men's +105kg weightlifting final at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games



David Liti of New Zealand (L) celebrates winning the gold medal in the men's +105kg weightlifting final with silver medallist Lauititi Lui of Samoa (C) and bronze medallist Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt of Pakistan (R) at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games