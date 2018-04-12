Share:

SIALKOT-Industrial workers and their families suffer great ordeal due to the prolonged non-availability of doctors at Social Security Hospital Sialkot since its establishment in 2008, said its medical superintendent.

The Punjab government is still unable to ensure appointment on the vacant posts despite the passage of about one decade. The Punjab government had established Social Security Hospital in Sialkot on August 20, 2008 for providing advanced healthcare to all the registered industrial workers and their dependents near their residential places in Sialkot under the direct supervision of Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI).

According to the Medical Superintendent Dr Yousaf, the posts of consultants/specialists including cardiologist, gynaecologist, orthopedic, radiologist, ent specialist, eye specialist, pathologist and nephrologists are lying vacant at the 100-bed hospital due to which the patients have to suffer great ordeal.

He said that the patients were referred to the other social security hospitals in Punjab from Sialkot. The medical superintendent added that 14 posts of the male medical officers (MOs) had been lying vacant as only three MOs were working against the total 17 sanctioned posts while two posts of the Women Medical Officers (WMOs) were also vacant.

Dr Yousaf said that the basement, bathrooms, Gynae, Medical, Surgical, Chest and TB. Wards in the hospital were victim of seepage. The ICU consists of three beds with newly established 4-bedded Dialysis Center.

The trade bodies including Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) have expressed grave concern over the pathetic situation of Social Security Hospital. They urged the high-ups of the Punjab government especially the Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) to take notice and make efforts to ensure early appointments on the vacant posts.

Meanwhile, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Zahid Latif Malik visited the Social Security Hospital Sialkot. The hospital management gave briefing to the SCCI President about its problems and healthcare being provided for workers.

Importance of anti-polio vaccine underscored

LODHRAN: A drop of anti-polio vaccine can prevent lifelong disability, Assistant Commissioner Tayyab Khan said. Addressing a meeting of District Anti-Polio Committee here, he said that parents at homes and teachers at schools should ensure the administration of anti-polio vaccine to all the children under the age of five. "Our collective efforts will make Pakistan a polio-free country," he pointed out. He said that special attention should be given to the children left during the last anti-polio drive. Children of gypsies should also be considered, he noted.



On the occasion, District Health Authority Chief Executive Officer said that a three-day anti-polio campaign would start from April 9 (today). He added that two additional days would be spent for vaccinating of the children living in remote areas. He informed the participants of the meeting that the children would also be given red and blue capsules of Vitamin A during the campaign.