PR LAHORE - A National Conference has demanded of the federal and provincial governments to introduce reforms in the national and provincial budgets to raise the wages and pension allowance of the workers employed in government and private sectors at the rate of 50percent and tackle rising abject poverty, aggravating unemployment and rising price hike, irrational gap between the rich and poor in the society.

They also demanded to impose taxes upon the feudal lords and monopolistic capitalists and big traders.

The conference held under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation at Bukhtiar Labour Hall, Lahore Monday and presided over by Robina Jameel.

At this occasion trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad, general secretary of the confederation welcomed the hundreds of the trade union representatives from all over the country. Various resolutions were passed in the conference.

The trade union representatives belonging to various industries including Railways, Irrigation, PWD, construction, textile, engineering, food and beverage and other affiliated trade unions from all the provinces attended the conference.

The conference was also addressed by Yousaf Baloch, Abdul Latif Nizamani, Akbar AN Khan, Osama Tariq, Haji Muhammad Younas, Ch.Muhammad Anwar and others.