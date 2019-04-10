Share:

According to the latest data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the number of registered voters is up by 1.45 per cent since the 2018 national election. This figure could further increase before the next general ballot in the country.

Punjab has the largest chunk of registered voters, 61,385,511, an estimated 57 per cent. Men constitute 55 per cent of the voters in the province, while women are 45 percent.

After Punjab, Sindh has a sizeable share of the voters, 22,925,395, around 21 per cent. Of which men are 56 per cent and female voters are approximately 44 per cent.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has over 15 million voters, 14 per cent of the total, of which 43 per cent are female and 57 per cent male. Upward to four million are registered now in Balochistan, and two million in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Islamabad, the federal capital, has 779,846 voters in total.