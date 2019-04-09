Share:

ISLAMABAD-As many as 19,000 flats would be constructed in federal capital during first phase of ‘Naya Pakistan Housing Program’ and for the purpose, four sites have been identified.

The draft legislation for establishment of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, foreclosure laws and housing specific loans recovery procedures have been forwarded to the Cabinet Committee for consideration, a source in Ministry of Housing and Works said on Tuesday.

All formalities for establishment of the authority would be completed during this week, he added.

Regarding the sites identified for flats in Islamabad, he said that private lands in suburbs as well as other areas of the capital were considered for the purpose. However, formal announcement would be made before April 17 as Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to inaugurate the project in the capital, the source maintained.

He said that another important project involving construction of 30,000 apartments on CDA land near Chaklala was also being considered.

Minister for Housing and Works Tariq Bashir Cheema had also informed the National Assembly Standing Committee the other day about expected launch of NPHP in Islamabad on April 17. Regarding housing projects of Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) in Bhara Kahu and Thallian, source said that these projects were underway through joint ventures with private partners. He said that the FGEHF Executive Committee in its last meeting had approved an agreement to start development work in Green Enclave-1 (Bara Kahu Housing Scheme), as access to the project site had been mutated in the name of the FGEHF.

About Green Enclave-II, he said joint venture partner had been asked through a notice to start transfer of land in the name of the FGEHF within a period of one month to start development.