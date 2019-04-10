Share:

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Wednesday said 1973 constitution had played a key role in strengthening the Federation of Pakistan and promotion of unity among the federating units by establishing to the Upper House of Parliament.

In his special message on 'Constitution Day', he extended his felicitations to the nation and said that the Senate of Pakistan came into existence through the Constitution of 1973 to provide equal representation to all federating units irrespective of their population or size, said a press release issued here.

“The Senate of Pakistan has always stayed true to the trust put in it and the responsibility given to it of holding together all the provinces and becoming a balanced voice of each federating unit of the federation” he added.

The chairman said last year the country had witnessed a smooth democratically held transition in both the lower and Upper Houses of the Parliament as well as the provincial legislatures in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

“This is a testament to the fact that the legislature of the country is committed to upholding of the constitution and democratic principles.”

He also paid tributes to all those great people who worked tirelessly and relentlessly to draft the constitution as well as those who were playing their part in its preservation and protection.