LAHORE - Farmers submitted 2,329 applications for gunny bags on second day of wheat procurement drive in Lahore district. ADCG Tuqeer Haider Qazmi visited Barki center where he observed application receiving process from farmers. AC Cantt, AC Raiwind, AC Shalimar also present on their respective wheat procurement centers and they kept on observing arrangements. On second day of drive, 2329 application have been submitted in wheat procurement centres including 1343 application for gunny bags were submitted in Model Town wheat Procurement Centre, 70 in Shalimar Tehsil centre, 482 Cantt Tehsil Centre and 434 in Raiwind Tehsil centre.