Share:

ISLAMABAD-Women Welfare Development Center, G-7/1 has so far trained 20,000 women in various skills who were not only enabled to bear their own expenses but most of them are also bearing the burden of their families.

In Charge Women Welfare Development Center Ismat Afirdi on Tuesday said that during the last 5 years, the centre had also expanded its activities and now it was imparting more than 25 vocational skills including one year diploma course in fashion designing, information technology and beautician.

The centre is affiliated with Punjab Board of Technical Education Lahore and National Training Bureau. “The idea behind it is to facilitate needy women enabling them to support their families through their skills, mitigating poverty at grass root level”, she said.

She said that 4 programs under Prime Minister Youth Skill Development Program had successfully been completed including NAVTTC-UNHCR skill development initiative that offered 6 month training programs with total cost of Rs2.153 million.

She said that a number of women including 10 Afghan ladies had successfully completed the training. “During the course, Rs3,000 each was distributed among trainees as stipend while training material was provided cost free”, she added.

She said that these programs would improve employment opportunities for Pakistani youth as well as Afghani women by enhancing existing skills which would empower their through successful career.