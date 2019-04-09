Share:

ISLAMABAD-Allama Iqbal Open University is all set to hold a 2-day international conference on April 24 to promote the visionary thoughts of the great Muslim scholar and poet Dr Allama Iqbal.

The event was being arranged in anticipation of Iqbal’s 81st death anniversary, a news release issued on Tuesday said. Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum said that the AIOU was named after Dr Iqbal which would continue to do its best for educating the youth in the line with the visionary thoughts of the Great Muslim scholar. Nation was proud of his scholarly contribution in creating a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub-continent, he added.

The event was meant to pay tributes to his glorious services on the eve of his death anniversary which would be observed throughout the country on 21 April.

Academicians and researchers from home and abroad will deliberate upon the topic of ‘Iqbal’s intellectual and artistic universality’. It is being arranged by the Department of Iqbal Studies. Over the years, AIOU has been fulfilling its national responsibility to promote intellectual thoughts and imparted message of Dr Allama Iqbal among the youth, through various academic pursuits and literary and social activities.