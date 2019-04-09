Share:

LAHORE-Alia Bhatt is preparing for a lifetime role. She recently revealed that she took inspiration from Pakistani actor Sanam Saeed’s Kashaf in ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ TV drama for her character in ‘ Kalank. She claimed in a recent interview that her role as a Kalank dancer has several parallels with Kashaf. Alia told PTI, “Abhishek asked me to watch Zindagi Gulzar Hai. The character of the girl (Kashaf played by Sanam Saeed) in the show is very much how (my character) Roop will deal with the situation. She has responsibility on her shoulders so she is not always a happy person. She is vulnerable yet strong. It is difficult (to bring so many) layers unhappy, vulnerable and strong to a character. Abhishek kept saying that I should be irritating.”

The Gully Boy starlet also said, “I watched a lot of old films like Mughal-E-Azam and Umrao Jaan to get an understanding of grace and body language. (And) I had to clean my Hindi as I am speaking Urdu (in the film).”

‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ is a 2012 hit drama serial that was aired in different countries and it received a lot of appreciation across the border as well. Netflix recently launched Pakistani dramas and added to the list ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’. The show currently holds a rating of 4 stars.