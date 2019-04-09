Share:

Students are the architects of a free and modern nation while education plays a pivotal role in such nation building. What worries me is the state of education in our country. If we look at the intermediate curriculum of the subject English language. I would like to point out something. HSC part (1) and part (2) of the curriculum comprises of two novels. “THE COUNT’S REVENGE” and “THE PRISONER OF ZENDA”. For what it’s worth, these two novels lack the nation-building characteristics.

I would like to recommend a replacement of such novels with works like the life of the Holy Prophet (S.A.W.W) and the life of Abdul Sattar Edhi.

I personally believe that by undertaking such measures, the students of today can contribute to the nation’s prosperity. Under the guidance of these legends, we can dispel darkness and enlighten the path of development and peace.

SADIA ISMAIL,

Karachi, March 18.