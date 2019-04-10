Share:

Augsburg have sacked head coach Manuel Baum and his assistants due to poor results, the Bundesliga side confirmed in an official statement on Tuesday.

Augsburg also announced that former Mainz and Wolfsburg coach Martin Schmidt will take over all duties from Manuel Baum with immediate effect.

"We have decided to make a clear cut at this points to set the course for a successful future for Augsburg," sporting director Stefan Reuter said.

"Over the past weeks and months we have done everything we can to master our difficult situation together. However after the 4-0 loss to Hoffenheim and extremely fluctuating results, we did not have the conviction that we can make it back on track under this constellation."

Baum took the reins at the "Fuggerstadter" in December 2016, leading the club on the 13th place and on the 12th place the following season.

However, with six rounds to spare, Augsburg sit on the 15th place and in touching distance to the relegation zone.

Augsburg haven't signed Martin Schmidt only for the last six games of the season as the former Wolfsburg coach put pen to paper on a deal until June 2021.

"We had only Martin Schmidt on our list. We contacted him as soon as we made a decision within the club," Reuter said.