Share:

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab, Nadeem Sarwar, here on Tuesday visited Baba Cricket Ground and inspected the floodlights installation work at the ground and directed the contractor to complete the construction work as early as possible.

Nadeem said Baba ground has great importance in the cricket of Lahore city. “Most of the floodlights installation work at this important venue has been completed under the arrangement of Sports Board Punjab,” he added.

He said that the promotion of sports in the province is our top priority. “Top class sports infrastructure is being established in all the districts of Punjab to provide best sports facilities to talented athletes of far flung areas of the province,” he added.

The SBP DG said that dozens of talented male and female players emerged from the recently concluded 72nd Punjab Games which will give a tremendous boost to the overall development of sports in the country. “These potential players are our asset and the SBP will provide them best facilities for further training and grooming,” he said.