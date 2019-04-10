Share:

HAFIZABAD - Locals foiled an alleged bid by five men to kidnap a married woman in Bhobra Village on Tuesday. They captured one of the accused, shaved his head and handed him over to the police. According to the police, Ameer Hamza, Khadim Ali and three others barged in the house of Mazhar Iqbal, who was not home at that time, and took his wife away. When Mazhar Iqbal and others came to know about the incident, they chased the accused and overpowered Hamza and one of his accomplices. They shaved Hamza’s head and handed him over to the police. Iqbal later reported to the police that Hamza and his accomplices had kidnapped his wife with the intention to assault her sexually. Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident further.