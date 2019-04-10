Share:

LAHORE (PR) Branch, the most downloaded finance app in Africa, has announced a new global partnership and investment from Visa (NYSE: V). The two companies share a vision of bringing financial access to billions of people still unreached by banks. Visa’s investment in Branch will help expand financial access across the African continent, while fueling new expansion in India and Latin America. Branch and Visa will team up to offer virtual prepaid debit card numbers to customers around the world.