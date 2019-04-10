Share:

Islamabad - The government has decided to kick start the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme with the construction of 135,000 apartments in Balochistan and Islamabad.

Meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the cabinet approved the establishment of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority as well as construction of 135,000 apartments in the first phase of the scheme to provide low cost housing to homeless citizens.

“Prime Minister will perform ground breaking of the project on April 17 in Islamabad where 25,000 apartments will be built for federal government employees”, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry told a news conference shortly after the cabinet meeting.

Earlier, the prime minister had promised to build five million houses during his government’s tenure, in an October 2018 launch ceremony of the mega housing programme.

He said that 110,000 apartments will be constructed in Balochistan, including a housing society for the fishermen in Gwadar, while 25,000 apartments will be built in Islamabad for federal government employees.

Briefing about yesterday’s cabinet meeting, the information minister said that Prime Minister Khan has also directed for a crackdown against those involved in theft of electricity and gas.

Construction of 135,000 homes in Balochistan and Islamabad also okayed

He added that pilferage of electricity worth Rs40 billion has already been prevented due to effective measures taken by the government.

Fawad Chaudhry said that 43 percent gas is being stolen with net theft of gas worth Rs3 billion in last three years.

He also pointed out that unaccounted for (UAF) gas was highest (48 percent) in Balochistan, and the problem was most severe in Karak district where 93 percent of the gas supply goes unaccounted.

The minister said that PML-N leader Sheikh Rohail Asghar’s gas bill has gone up from mere 1,200 rupees to over 10 million rupees, which shows massive theft of the commodity in the past.

Fawad said that a train station is being established at Nankana Sahib after the name of Baba Guru Nanak.

He said the cabinet approved to direct all the government departments to use Pakistan Post for official communication. Chaudhry said that a grant of 94 million Euros from Germany was also approved for utilising it for provision of clean drinking water to the residents of Faisalabad.

The information minister said the cabinet also gave it node to the establishment of Media University with its headquarters in Islamabad. He said the media university will be established after merging three academies namely PTV Academy, Information Academy, and Pakistan Broadcasting Academy.

He said that Finance Minister Asad Umar is visiting Washington to discuss an agreement with the IMF, which is likely to be signed soon.

Answering a question, he said Asset Declaration Scheme will be launched after discussing it with Asad Umar upon his return from Washington.

Fawad Chaudhry said the meeting approved one year license for private airline MS Air Eagle and reconstitution of Evacuee Trust Board.

He said it was also approved that now Pakistan Baitul Mal will provide financial assistance for treatment of fatal diseases, which include liver and kidney problems. The minister said that PTI’s stance was very clear on corruption and accountability that no plunderer of national wealth will be given clemency.

He said the government is closely observing the pattern of Hudabiya Paper Mills case which is still being used as a model for money laundering through front-men. He added that millions of rupees were laundered abroad and then re-routed to Pakistan through fake bank accounts.