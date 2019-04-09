Share:

The prevalent Child labor in Pakistan is primarily due to poverty, illiteracy, joblessness, and drug usage. The fact is mostly the orphans are compelled to work under the predicament of child labor.

In Pakistan, children aged 10 to 14 years actively participate in the laboring activities while eighty-eight percent of these children hail from rural areas. Poverty can cause health problems, malnutrition, fatigues, anemia, an increment in the risk and consequences of work-related hazards and may lead to permanent disabilities and premature death.

Long hours of work on a regular basis can harm the social and educational development of the children. The state needs to look into the ongoing problem in no time.

SUMAYYA ARIF,

Karachi, March 25.