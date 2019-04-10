Share:

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said the up-gradation of textile sector with Chinese collaboration would help Pakistan maintain its inherent edge in this specific field through technology transfer.

He was talking to the faculty and students of National Textile University in Faisalabad. The envoy assured that China would help meet the technological needs of Pakistan and take appropriate steps for manufacturing of hi-tech textile machinery within the country.

The strength of Pak-China relations has been exemplary that the two all-weather allies have joined hands in an array of multiple sectors for mutual benefits.

Yesterday, a working group on Pakistan-China cooperation held its maiden session to discuss the progress of the multi-billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

During a meeting that was held in Beijing, the participants also expressed satisfaction on the pace of construction of CPEC projects across the country.

Both the sides also exchanged views on different projects currently being executed under the economic corridor.