LAHORE - A three-member delegation of Chinese Consulate led by Deputy Consul General in Lahore Peng Zhengwu visited Nawa-i-Waqt Group and met Managing Director Rameeza Nizami on Tuesday. One Belt, One Road Project, CPEC, friendly relations between Pakistan and China and other issues came under discussion during the meeting.

Earlier, The Nation Editor Salim Bokhari briefed the delegation about the history of Nawa-i-Waqt. Deputy Consul General Peng Zhengwu lauded Nawa-i-Waqt and The Nation for positive reporting on Pak-Chine friendship and Belt and Road Initiative. Director Administrator Col (r) Nadeem Qadri, HR Director Shafiq Sultan and Khawar Sindu were also present on the occasion.