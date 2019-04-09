Share:

I believe corruption is the root of all social evils in Pakistan.

There has been outright and open corruption by both governments who were trusted to develop this country economically, educationally, politically and otherwise. Corruption brings a gradual change for the worse, a demoralizing process, destabilizing society and rendering great harm to the nation.

As Lord, Acton says “POWER TENDS TO CORRUPT, AND ABSOLUTE POWER CORRUPTS ABSOLUTELY”. It is a frustrating scenario that none of the state measures has contributed to alleviate the biases and abuse of authority of some government officials.

Corruption leads to nepotism, which is quite prevalent in Pakistan. The best way to tackle nepotism is social awareness. In the presence of good governance, there is honesty, integrity, transparency, accountability, and responsiveness. I hope the authorities’ concerned wake up to slumber and try to overcome this problem.

To root out corruption, relevant stakeholders need to incorporate deterrent punishments to begin with.

ASAD AII ASMAT,

Lahore, March 18.