An accountability court on Tuesday issued summons to Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) plots case.

The accountability judge, Jawadul Hassan, has summoned the Chaudhry brothers on April 26. However, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court that the authority’s chairman had accorded approval to closing the case against the two leaders [in January].

They were facing a case regarding illegal sale of 28 plots in the LDA, however, it transpired during the probe that the plots were actually bought by their servant,” the NAB told the court.

The NAB requested the court to shelve an inquiry in the case.

In January this year, the National Accountability Bureau had said that it shelved an inquiry against Chaudhry brothers in a Lahore Development Authority case over lack of evidence.

“NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal didn’t decide to close the probe. The decision to close the inquiry was taken during a meeting of NAB’s executive board,” a spokesperson for the anti-graft watchdog said in a statement.

“Linking the NAB chairman with the closure of the probe is ill-founded,” he said and added the inquiry was closed for want of evidence.