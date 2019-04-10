Share:

LAHORE (PR) Descon Engineering’s Manpower Services successfully mobilized 2,500 personnel for various shutdowns during the first quarter of 2019 in the Middle East. A challenge task, requiring enormous effort on the part of the Descon team, the mobilizations required were in the first and were for DAS, GASCO, ASAB, Takreer and HMW in UAE, Qatar Gas, QAFAC, Dolphin, NGL in Qatar & Vale Shutdowns in Oman. Despite the demanding requirements and obstacles involved, the Descon teams were nevertheless able to persevere and ensure that the resources were mobilized in a timely manner.