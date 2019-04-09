Share:

LAHORE- Descon and Netsol qualified for the final of the Professor Mukhtar Ahmed Butt Memorial Cricket Tournament.

In the first qualifier match, Descon beat Netsol by 26 runs. Descon scored 210 runs for four wickets. Mubashir Iqbal scored a brilliant century as played an unbeaten knock 134 runs. Muhammad Shehzad got two wickets. Chasing the target, Netsol were all out for 184 with Muhammad Shehzad hitting 55. Awais Mughal got two wickets. Mubashir Iqbal from Descon was named man of the match.

In the eliminator match, 3D Modeling beat PTV by five wickets. PTV scored 167 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Babar Ali slammed 56. Muhammad Jawad grabbed four wickets. In reply, 3D Modeling chased target losing five wickets with Imtiaz Anwar top-scoring with 60. Hussain Latif got one wicket. Muhammad Jawad was declared player of the match.

In the second qualifier match, Netsol beat 3D modeling by 97 runs. Netsol scored 233 and in reply, 3D Modeling could score 135.