The province of Balochistan despite being rich in vast mineral resources is out of jobs. Due to this particular shortage, Baloch people are compelled to leave their homeland for a better remuneration hence causing brain drain.

The recent, announcement of 20000 vacancies in the province seems an opportunity for the students, but without the will of the incumbent government, unemployment cannot be tackled upon.

However, creating employment opportunities is the need of the hour. A job provides us with financial security and fulfillment of desires. Getting jobs is as essential as getting food.

I urge the incumbent government to look into the ongoing situation.

GANGI ALI MUHAMMAD,

Turbat, March 18.