LAHORE- Eyora Club won the All Spain Open Cricket Tournament after beating Madrid Super Stars in the final played on Tuesday.

According to information made available here, Eyora Club reached the final after beating Samarga in the first semifinal while Madrid Super Stars defeated Vitoria Valencia Eagles by eight wickets in the second semifinal.

In the final, Eyora Clyb defeated Madrid Super Stars and later the winning team pocketed 300 Euros while runners-up team earned 200 euros. Hammad-ul-Hasan was named the best player of the tournament, Tariq Gujjar best batsman and Ali Akbar Cheema best bowler. Pakistan Ambassador to Spain Khayyam Akbar graced the final as chief guest and distributed prizes among the teams and players. Other notables present on the occasion were Ch Azhar, Rafaqat Cheema, Tanveer Hussain, Faisal Shabbir, Raja Ch Ahsan, Ahmed Yar Cheema, Rana Cheema and Ran Irfan.

Played in Madrid, the tournament held on double league basis and was participated by eight teams of Spain comprising Pakistani and Indian origin. The event was organised by the sports committee of Arganda del Rey. Zeeshan Cheema was the chairman of the organising committee while other members were Kashif Aziz, Etisham Cheema and Musa Wariach.