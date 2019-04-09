Share:

ISLAMABAD-The post-graduate medical students who appeared in psychiatry exam conducted by College of Physicians and Surgeons on Tuesday alleged that the paper had been leaked before it was officially conducted on the announced date. CPSP is a postgraduate medical institution of the country which offers fellowships in different medical specialties.

The CPSP conducts exams including Fellow of FCPS, MCPS and Intermediate Module (IM).

The candidates who appeared in the FCPS-II psychiatry exam held on February 26 this year alleged that the paper was leaked from Islamabad center, while CPSP is not taking the matter seriously despite it was brought into its knowledge.

Above 40 candidates of psychiatry specialty appeared in the exam in different centers of the country while the result was announced at the end of March. Two candidates who appeared from different centers including Karachi and Islamabad also alleged that the paper was leaked a week before it was officially conducted. The candidates including Dr Kamal Khan (Jinnah Post Graduate Medical College, Karachi) and Dr Hidayatullah (Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Rawalpindi) said that above 30percent of the questions in the paper were found similar with the pre-test paper which some students had in their hands.

According to the candidates, the psychiatry paper was similar to the mock exam sheet of 2017 of Armed Forces Post Graduate Medical Institute Rawalpindi and some other institutions. “Both question sheets carrying multiple choice questions were circulated in a group a week before the exam was conducted,” said Dr Kamal Khan. “The RD Islamabad Dr Shoaib Shafi CPSP Islamabad Chief Manager Major Sohail while responding to The Nation said that no such incident of paper leakage had happened. He also said that candidates who failed the exams were hurling such allegations.

CPSP RD Islamabad Dr Shoaib Shafi was contacted repeatedly and messages were sent on his personal number but he did not respond till filing of the story.