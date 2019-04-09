Share:

When a young woman aspires to go beyond horizons, she usually faces a number of constraints. Such is the case with riding bike sin in this country.

A few days ago, I was riding my bike and I had to stop at a roundabout. Within a few these minutes, I heard that I was an amateur biker not to fit to ride. Why though? Just because I am a woman.

One man shouted, ‘‘If you do not know how to ride why you don’t stay at home”. I wonder this could happen to anyone. In Pakistan. Why, I cannot use a motorbike when it is cheaper than public transport. If we talk about lower middles class girls, more than fifty percent are ready to use motorbikes

If people are so worried about our safety, let it be. It does not make much of a difference for what it is worth.

RABIA BADAR UD DIN,

Karachi, March 15.