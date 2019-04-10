Share:

MOSCOW - The first contracts for the construction of the US-Mexican border wall are due to be awarded this week, with the funds expected to arrive from the Pentagon, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing two US defence officials.

The first US Army Corps of Engineers contracts are expected to support work at two sections of the proposed barrier — in Yuma, Arizona, and the New Mexico part of the El Paso sector, the news outlet specified. According to one of the officials, cited by the broadcaster, the contracts might be signed later on Tuesday. The funds for the contracts are to be allocated from the $1 billion authorized by the Pentagon for the wall construction in late March.