The flour mills have demanded the Punjab government to increase the price of 20 kilogram flour packet by Rs5.

The flour mills owners have stated that the surge in price will be inevitable if the wheat supply from government godowns is not increased and mills are forced to buy it from the open market.

The retail price of flour packet will reach Rs765 after the increase. On the other hand, people have demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to stop this inflation as it has become difficult for the poor to make ends meet.