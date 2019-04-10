Share:

LAHORE - A 29-member French delegation visited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday and expressed deep interest in cooperation & business development.

Chairman of the France-Pakistan Business Council & President of Total Global Services Thierry Pflimlin was heading the delegation while officials of 20 top French companies, dealing in construction, agriculture and agribusiness, banking, oil and gas industry, urban development, transport, water treatment, energy and IT, were part of the delegation.

LCCI Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal presided over the meeting while French Ambassador in Pakistan Marc Barety, Project Officer for South Asia Lana Ravel, Counselor for Agricultural Affairs, French Embassy Francoise Moreau Lalanne, Pakistani Commercial Counselor in France Dr Moin-ud-Din Ahmad Wani, former LCCI President Malik Tahir Javed and Executive Committee members spoke on the occasion. The French delegation also had fruitful B2B meeting with their Pakistani counterparts. Head of the French delegation said that the companies were keen to invest and develop businesses in Pakistan as this region was full of potential. He said that main objective of the visit was to explore business, trade and investment opportunities. “Exchange of delegations is a must to strengthen trade & economic relations”, Thierry Pflimlin added.

LCCI Vice President said that in 2017, the total volume of bilateral trade was 1068 million dollars which fell to 902 million in 2018. The main reason of that decrease was dip in imports from France. From 2017 to 2018, the exports to France registered an increase of 12% whereas the imports from France went down by 32%. He said that the level of two-way trade should increase while shifting the balance of trade in favor of Pakistan. While stressing the need for further expansion in commercial and economic ties between Pakistan and France, Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal said that it was necessary that both countries have access to each other’s markets.