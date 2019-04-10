Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said former Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar’s Galaxy Textile Mills was defaulter of Rs20.70 million electricity bills.

In a tweet, the minister asked Hina Rabbani Khar to pay outstanding electricity bills of Galaxy Textile Mills rather than squandering the money over paying lawyers’ fee. The minister also shared Galaxy Textile Mills electricity bill payment according to which Hina had paid only Rs 55 million up to September 2013 out of a total dues of 70.246 million and did not pay the remaining Rs15.246 million and markup of Rs11.773 million.

Afterwards Galaxy Textile Mills challenged the amount of markup and got stay order from Lahore High Court with the plea that the markup was not the part of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) tariff. Last hearing was on January 17, 2019.

The consumer’s connection was disconnected in November 2016 due to non-payment of his running bill of Rs 11.5 million (current bill of October and November 2016). At present the consumer is the defaulter of Rs27.019 million plus Rs11.5 million is energized as per court order.

The textile mill is closed due to disconnection of electricity from FESCO and gas connection from SNGPL. Only a 50 KVA transformer of residential colony of Mill is energized as per court orders.

Hina to serve defamation notice to Fawad

Monitoring Desk adds: PPP leader Hina Rabbani Khar has announced to serve defamation notice to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, reported a private TV channel.

Hina said, ‘Fawad Chaudhry should issue any statement after due consideration. Character assassination through allegations has become routine practice of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.” She went on to say, “To hide its incompetency, PTI has been putting allegations against the opposition.”