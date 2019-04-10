Share:

LAHORE (PR) Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) has launched its Civic 2019- 10th generation. Honda Civic has become one of the sedans leading C-segment, being trusted and favored by a large volume of customers. In particular, Honda Civic has made a record sale of 50,000 units and won “Car of The Year” By People’s Choice Award in 2017 and 2018. The impressive milestones are the evidence for the appeal of outstanding values: the top-class breakthrough design, powerful engine offering fun-to-drive performance and excellent fuel efficiency with series of modern and advanced technologies.