RAWALPINDI- Consumers of Islamabad Electric Supply Company will get smooth power supply during the summer and Ramzan-ul-Mubarak due to commissioning of a 750 MVA transformer at 500 kVs grid station Rawat by National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited. “Addition of the transformer will ensure smooth power supply during summers and Ramzan-ul-Mubarak in areas of IESCO,” official sources said on Tuesday. They said that the new transformer would overcome major constraints of power transmission system in the IESCO areas.