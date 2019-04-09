Share:

According to PM IMRAN Khan Pakistan is going through the worst debt crisis of its history. This statement clarifies the need for taking a loan from the IMF but under strict terms and condition. The point here is that “Is it a good decision?”

I think Pakistan should first focus on repaying the previous loans instead of taking further loans. In the history of Pakistan, in any sort of circumstances, Pakistan government think about only one solution “LOAN” that badly affects the economic conditions of the country.

One of the major IMF conditions is to cut spending and discourage consumption and that will have severe effects on our lifestyle. In my opinion, instead of taking loans, the Pakistan government should focus on alternative strategies like investment in human cpital.

KHADIJA ARIF,

Lahore, March 18.