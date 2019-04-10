Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan expects tensions with India to lower in the coming days as the nuclear armed neighbours hold talks on the Kartarpur Corridor this month.

The two sides have agreed to hold talks on Kartarpur Corridor on April 16. The talks will be on technical matters between the delegates of the two countries.

Senior officials at the foreign ministry told The Nation that Islamabad believed the Pak-India tension should decrease due to the positive gestures by Islamabad. “We still have a threat from India but if better sense prevails, we hope to improve ties. Pakistan is all positive,” said one official. Another official said India had been in a denial mode for long. “Even on the Kartarpur talks, they have been showing reluctance. We hope the world powers influence India to change the attitude. We have urged India (through the diplomatic channels) to show seriousness,” he added.

Last week, India had abruptly postponed the Kartarpur Corridor talks in Pakistan - scheduled for April 2.

The first meeting between the two sides was held at Wagah-Attari border on March 14 at which both the sides agreed to work expeditiously towards operationalization of Kartarpur Corridor.

On March 19, experts from the two countries jointly surveyed the coordinates of Kartarpur Corridor Zero Point and discussed the technical details, including Finished Road Level, High Flood level and others. The two sides agreed on some technical aspects and expressed hope to finalize the other modalities at the earliest.

Prime Minister Khan had inaugurated the ground breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor on November 28 last year. Pakistan took this step to accommodate the longstanding request of the Sikh community, especially from India particularly in view of 550th Birth Anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

India’s Union ministers Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Hardeep Singh Puri had attended the November 28 inauguration on the Pakistani side.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had also extended invitation to his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj and Chief Minister of India’s Punjab province Amarinder Singh but the two declined for different reasons. Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal had said in a tweet that Islamabad was continuing its spirit of constructive engagement.

He said Pakistan also expected positivity from India so that the corridor became reality for 550th celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak.

“Continuing with #Pakistan’s spirit of constructive engagement, we have agreed to the Indian proposal for a technical meeting on 16 April. We expect positivity from #India so that the corridor becomes reality for 550th celebrations. #PakistanKartarpurSpirit,”

tweeted Dr Faisal.

Pakistan and India are expected to set up facilitation centres and check posts on their own sides. Officials said the permit issued by Pakistan will be only for the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and if the Sikh pilgrims wished to travel elsewhere, they would need a visa. Pakistan and India will also discuss the duration of Sikh pilgrims stay on the Pakistani side.

Pakistan is expecting to complete the corridor within one year and formally inaugurate the corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Nanak in November 2019.

The corridor will give Indian pilgrims easy access to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the banks of the Ravi river, in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years.

It was former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu, who made the first announcement that Pakistan was willing to open the Kartarpur corridor.

He was passed on this information by army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Imran Khan in August.

Thousands of Sikhs visit the shrine in Pakistan every year. The corridor indicates a thaw in relations between the two nuclear-armed foes. In September, India had called off a meeting between their foreign ministers to protest the killing of Indian security personnel in Kashmir.

Darbar Sahib Kartarpur is located in the Narowal district. It is built on the historic site where Guru Nanak settled and assembled a Sikh community after his missionary travels. The present Gurdwara is built on the site where Guru Nanak died on September 22, 1539.