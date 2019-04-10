Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior Pakistan Muslim League leader Khwaja Asif has appeared before an investigation team of the National Accountability Bureau of Rawalpindi Bureau and recorded his statement in assets beyond means case.

The Bureau’s investigation team also handed over a questionnaire to him with the direction to reply it with all relevant details.

According to NAB sources, the former defence minister had submitted documentary evidence related to his assets and also conveyed the NAB investigation team that he would submit more evidences in few days in this regard. They said that NAB team also asked questions about Khwaja Asif’s assets in Pakistan and abroad as well. Investigation team also directed Khawaja Asif to submit all details of his bank accounts in national and international banks. The NAB had also written the State Bank of Pakistan, Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and National Bank of Pakistan and Election Commission of Pakistan to provide all bank records of Khwaja Asif .

In August 2018, NAB Executive Board Meeting chaired by NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal authorised an inquiry against former foreign minister Khwaja Asif over his alleged involvement in money laundering and having assets beyond known sources of income that caused a loss of Rs3,668.671 million to the national exchequer. The NAB had received a complaint against him in March last year.

Investigation team hands over questionnaire to the ex-minister

Earlier, the NAB investigation team summoned Khwaja Asif on April 1, 2019 but failed to appear before team and requested it to give him more time for collection the record related to the case.

Talking to media outside the NAB office after the appearance, he said he had spent several years abroad and he assured the investigation team that he would submit reply of NAB questionnaire as soon as possible. He said he was not aware about the several questions of NAB team. He also complained that NAB did not offer him a cup of hot coffee.

NAB is also investigating the other senior leaders of the PML-N including Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, his sons Hamaza Shahbaz, and Khawaja Saad Rafiq and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in different corruption cases.