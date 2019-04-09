Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Tuesday visited National Database and Registration Authority’s call centre to monitor the services being extended to Sehat Sahulat Program beneficiaries.

The minister was told that the center was being used to inform Sehat Sahulat Program beneficiaries about the health card and to take feedback from patients regarding the services being offered to them from empanelled hospitals during their admission.

During visit, he talked to some beneficiaries and personally informed them about the health card first-hand information.

He also received feedback from the beneficiaries and enquired about the services provided to them in hospitals. He assured them that the ministry would leave no stone unturned to provide best possible health care services to its enrolled families.

He said that in line with vision of Prime Minister’s Universal Health Coverage, the Ministry of National Health Service, Regulations and Coordination was working to expand its health initiative of “Sehat Sahulat Program” to all districts of the country.

He added that through this initiative, poor families would be provided with free of cost health insurance to secure indoor health care services worth Rs 720,000 from empanelled hospitals.

He said that the program would provide “Sehat Insaf Card” to 10 million families through a very transparent and computerized mechanism.

The services which are available from Sehat Insaf Card included open heart surgeries, insertion of stents, management of cancer, neurosurgical procures, burn management, accident management, dialysis, intensive care management, deliveries, C section and other medical and surgical procedures.

The program will also provide Rs1,000 transportation cost to its beneficiaries on their discharge from hospital.

During the visit, Chairman NADRA Usman Mobin gave comprehensive overview to the minister on services offered to the ministry for the implementation of Sehat Sahulat Program.

Later, talking to media persons, the minister said that this scheme would bring robust improvement in access to quality treatment by poorest and under privileged marginalized population.

He added it was estimated that as many as 10 million families living in Pakistan below the poverty line would get benefit from this scheme. He thanked NADRA team for providing their dynamic services to the country and vowed that the ministry, under his supervision, would work day and night to assure the success of this program in providing benefits to the people.