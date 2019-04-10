Share:

The outgoing German Ambassador to Pakistan Martin Kobler has written a new chapter in the diplomatic history of the world for his practical involvement in public-friendly initiatives and direct interaction with the common citizens of Pakistan.

The ambassador who just completed his diplomatic tenure would always remain in the hearts of Pakistanis as he had thousands of his on streets and at social media fans demanding, on a funny note, to put his name on existing control list so that he could not be able to leave the country.

Giving remarks about the personality of German Ambassador, a senior journalist Muhammad Majid Jarral said he was a man of noble character and a kind-hearted in person. He termed that people like Kobler was a blessing for society.

On his departure, he himself could not control over his emotions and poured out his heart through a video clip, uploaded on the social media account Twitter handle, for his lovers that he was leaving the country with a heavy heart as he had a wonderful time while discharging his professional obligations as well as private life in Pakistan.

He reiterated that during his stay, besides discovering so many beauties of the country, he discovered the people of Pakistan.

He said he loved to come back to Pakistan but as an ordinary tourist to cherish the most beautiful moments of his life once again.

There are hundreds of ambassadors from every nook and cranny of the world but Kobler has acquired a peculiar place in the hearts of Pakistanis. That’s why; thousands of people from all walks of life expressed their feelings on their Twitter handle over his departure to Germany.

The majority of the people have termed him as the “best-ever ambassador to Pakistan”.

Kolber, throughout the period, tried his best to project the soft image of Pakistan on the globe.

He let the world know by his frequent visit to public gatherings that Pakistan was a peaceful country and its people were loving and hospitable.

He directly and indirectly also expressed his confidence in the bright future of the country under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He was of the view that despite political, social and economic difficulties, Pakistan would make a way to peace and prosperity.

He also wished a good future particularly to the young generation of the country.

One can judge his emotional attachment with Pakistan, while he was recording his farewell message; he was wearing black Sherwani – a typical national attire to be worn by Pakistanis on special occasions and looking like a bridegroom.