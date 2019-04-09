Share:

ISLAMABAD- An Additional District and Sessions judge in Islamabad Tuesday awarded death sentence to an accused of murder while 7 years rigorous imprisonment to accomplice accused in a case reported in Tarnol police limits. The police submitted the Challan of accused Bismillah Khan and Sher Zaman, residents of Attock, in the court who allegedly murdered Munawwar in April last year over a dispute.

The court after listening to the arguments of both parties declared Bismillah Khan and Sher Zaman guilty of the offense and awarded death sentence to Bismillah Khan and 7 year rigorous imprisonment to Sher Zaman along with fine of Rs0.3 million.