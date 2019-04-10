Share:

WASHINGTON (AA) A Maryland man was charged Monday for stealing a van, which he allegedly planned to drive into a crowd of pedestrians in a Daesh-inspired attack. Rondell Henry, 28, of Germantown was charged by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland for stealing a U-Haul van in Alexandria, Virginia, before driving it to Dulles International Airport in the same state. Henry allegedly claimed to have been inspired by the Daesh terror group, according to a detention memo from the US government. The memo said Henry tried to enter the airport and breach security.