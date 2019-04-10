Share:

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast light rain with gusty winds in various parts of the country as a westerly wave present in Afghanistan and adjoining parts of Pakistan.

The wet spell due to the weather system will persist for three days, the met office said.

A westerly wave will enter in Pakistan from Iran on Sunday, which will bring a wet spell in Balochistan and Sukkur and Larkana divisions in Sindh and likely light showers in Karachi. According to director met department the rain system will persist for three days from April 14 to 16.

Moreover, the weather department has predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts of the country on Wednesday (today), while very hot in South Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm and light rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob, Malakand, Hazara, Dera Ismail Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sargodha, Sukkur divisions and Kashmir.

The maximum temperature in the country yesterday recorded 44 degree Celsius in Dadu and Nawabshah districts of Sindh.