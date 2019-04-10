Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tuesday filed a fourth reference in fake accounts scam against 13 accused including CEO Omni Group Abdul Ghani Majeed, Minahil Majeed and former secretary Sindh Ijaz Ahmed.

The 13 persons who were nominated by NAB were accused of getting illegal contracts from Sindh government, paying kickbacks and purchasing property by using fake accounts . After conducting scrutiny of the reference, the registrar office of the Accountability Court had sent it to court-II for hearing. The reference also mentioned the names of Hassan Ali Memon, Ali Akber Abro, Ijaz Memon and Athar Nawaz Durrani as accused in the matter.

Meanwhile, the accountability court also admitted NAB reference for hearing related to Pink Residency in mega money laundering and fake accounts scam. The NAB had nominated 19 accused including the former secretary Sindh Land Utilization Department Aftab Memon.