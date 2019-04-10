Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) Tuesday organised the signing ceremony of a multilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) amongst 14 law enforcement and other government agencies to increase mutual coordination and exchange of information on terror financing, money laundering and predicate offences.

The government departments included National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Finnacial Management Unit (FMU), and Anti Narcotics Force (ANF). All intelligence agencies and provincial counter terrorism departments also signed MoU.

Khaliq Dad Lak, senior police officer and National Coordinator NACTA chaired the signing ceremony during the 14th meeting of National Task Force on Combating the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) held at NACTA Headquarters.

According to a statement issued by NACTA, the main objectives of the MoU are to enhance inter-agency cooperation, coordination and exchange of information to facilitate timely and effective detection, analysis and probe of cases, transactions and activities relating to money laundering, terrorist financing and predicate offences. The MoU will facilitate the sharing of financial intelligence amongst FMU, LEAs and Intelligence Agencies.

The National Coordinator while speaking on the occasion emphasized upon the LEAs to investigate all predicate crimes from TF perspective. He highlighted LEAs to seek guidance from SOPs issued by NACTA and underscored the need for law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to internally develop their SOPs to mitigate the risk of terrorist financing.

The MoU will further facilitate and enhance inter-agency coordination already in place in the form of institutional operational mechanism through National Task Force on CFT and the newly established joint investigations teams (JITs) in terrorist financing cases.