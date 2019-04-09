Share:

ISLAMABAD-NUST Community Services Club in collaboration with Jamila Sultana Foundation organized “Blood Donation Camp 2019” at NUST Islamabad campus in the first week of April.

A good number of volunteers – students, faculty and staff – donated blood during the 4-day camp. Over 600 pints of blood were collected during the campaign, as compared to previous donation drives held under the auspices of NCSC, said a news release.

All donations were sent for patients suffering from Thalassemia, an inherited blood disorder characterized by abnormal hemoglobin production.

The NCSC has also set up a blood bank at Jamila Sultana Foundation. Any one from NUST including students, employees and alumni can collect blood from the bank in any emergency situation.

The NUST Community Services Club is the largest student-run society of the university, with over 5,000 volunteers from across NUST schools. It works in many important areas of community service and community development, including social well being, disaster relief and response, education for empowerment and leadership and social skills.

In addition, a 2-credit-hour course on community service is mandatory for all undergraduate students.