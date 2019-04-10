Share:

ISLAMABAD - Bahrain has appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region.

The appreciation came during a meeting between Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al-Khalifa and Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

The foreign dignitary called on the COAS and was appreciative of the Pakistan’s commitment towards regional peace and conflict prevention.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest including security situation in the region were discussed. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and also pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

A day earlier, Pakistan and Bahrain had also signed Memorandum of Understandings regarding promotion of bilateral trade and investment, avoidance of double taxation and prevention of tax evasion. These MoUs were signed by Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Bahraini counterpart Skiekh Khalid Bin Ahmad Al-Khalifa. The two leaders agreed for further enhancement of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Commander of Royal Brunei Armed Forces Major General Pengiran Dato Paduka Seri Aminan bin Pengiran Haji Mahmud called on the COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the GHQ. During the meeting, regional security situation and matters of professional interest were discussed. Commander of Royal Brunei Armed Forces acknowledged the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan Army in fight against terrorism and efforts towards regional peace, according to the ISPR.

Furthermore, Minister of Defence of Tajikistan Sherali Mirzo called on Defence Minister, Pervez Khattak. According to the sources, both the leaders discussed regional peace and agreed to strengthen defence relations between the two countries.

Bahrain FM meets President, PM

Foreign Minister of Bahrain Shaikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al Khalifa separately met with Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday and discussed the bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields between the two countries.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan overall bilateral relations between Pakistan and Bahrain were discussed.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also present during the meeting.

The Prime Minister while appreciating Pakistan’s excellent relations with Bahrain informed the visiting dignitary about investment opportunities his government has created for foreign investment. He invited the Bahrani businessmen to avail these opportunities.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need for expanding bilateral trade between Pakistan and Bahrain.

Talking to Bahrain Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohamed Al Khalifa here today, the President highlighted the need for closer cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce of the two countries.

He underlined that Bahrain can import food grains, fresh vegetables, fruits, dairy and meat products, textiles, leather goods, furniture, and surgical instruments from Pakistan.

He urged Bahrain to facilitate participation of Pakistan’s public and private oil and gas companies in exploration of oil and gas in Bahrain.

He also highlighted the opportunity for Bahrain to invest in the development of Pakistan’s tourism industry.

The President expressed his pleasure at signing of Agreement on Military Cooperation in June 2018, which covers all areas of defence and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further enhance bilateral collaboration in the field of defence.

He also offered that Pakistan can play a mediatory role to bridge the differences between Gulf countries.

Foreign Minister of Bahrain appreciated the constructive role of Pakistani Diaspora in the economic development of Bahrain. He further said that investing in Pakistan is investing in the common future of both countries.

The President underscored the need of prioritizing the employment of Pakistan’s skillful workforce in Bahrain.