Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 2200 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the annual Baisakhi celebrations from April 12-21.

Under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974, a large number of Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) from India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals/occasions every year, a Press release reaching here on Tuesday from Pakistan High Commission New Delhi said.

The 2200 visas issued by the Pakistan High Commission are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh pilgrims participating in the event from other countries.

Commenting on the occasion, Pakistan’s High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood stated that the gesture by the Government of Pakistan to issue these visas was reflective of the reverence attached to Baisakhi, both in its religious and cultural dimensions.

Besides marking the start of the new Sikh year, Baisakhi is the time to harvest the rabi crop.

The Pakistan High Commissioner said, “We extend our profound greetings and felicitations to all our brothers and sisters celebrating this auspicious occasion and wish the visiting pilgrims a spiritually fulfilling journey.”

During their visit to Pakistan, the Yatrees would visit the holiest shrines of Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib.